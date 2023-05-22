Mama June Is Moving Back to Georgia to Care for Daughter Chickadee

Mama June Shannon is planning on moving back to her home state of Georgia in order to care for her daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Shannon told the Sun on Sunday that she'll be accompanied by her husband Justin Stroud on the move to be there for Cardwell. The 28-year-old was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January, which has impacted her liver, kidneys and lungs.

"I'm in the process of leaving Alabama now, and I'm in the final steps of my legal issues, so we'll definitely be going back to Georgia," Shannon noted.

Shannon was involved in a 2019 felony drug possession arrest in Alabama with her ex-boyfriend, Geno Doak.

The reality star matriarch also opened up to the outlet about her formerly strained relationship with her eldest daughter, which she says was on the mend prior to her illness.

"The relationship with Anna was actually working before she found out that she had cancer," Shannon clarified. "It didn't just all of a sudden miraculously start working [when] Anna had cancer."

Shannon — who is also the mother of Jessica "Chubbs," 26; Lauryn "Pumpkin," 23; and Alana "Honey Boo Boo," 17 — told Page Six earlier this month that she was unsure of Cardwell's life expectancy.

"Her cancer is very rare. Only one in 1 million people get it," Shannon explained.

"There [are] only a few doctors that treat it," she continued. "And the couple of doctors here in the United States that treat it, I feel like — I'm not trying to be mean — are experimental doctors."

Cardwell herself is mother to two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.