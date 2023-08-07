Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’

After The 1975 and Matty Healy's criticism of Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws caused the Good Vibes music festival in Kuala Lumpur to get canceled last month, the organizers are now threatening legal action.

Future Sound Asia issued a statement, obtained by the BBC, on Monday calling on the band and lead singer Healy to acknowledge liability and compensate the organizers for damages incurred by the cancelation. If the band refuses, the group plans on filing a lawsuit.

"In particular, lead singer Matthew Timothy Healy's use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behavior not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival," the statement reads.

In July, The 1975 was performing at the festival when frontman Healy went on a rant about Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

"That's not fair on you because you aren't representative of your government," Healy said to the crowd. "It’s f---ing ridiculous to tell people what they can do."

According to the Human Dignity Trust, Malaysia criminalizes same-sex sexual activity with up to 20 years in prison.

"We had a conversation, and we said, 'We can't let the kids down because they're not the government,'" he said of the performance. "If you wanna bring me here, then f--- off. I'll take your money, you can ban me, but I've done this before, and it doesn't feel good."

Later, Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald kissed onstage during a performance of their song, "I Like America and America Likes Me."

Shortly after, the band's set was cut 30 minutes short with Healy saying on his way off stage, "We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, goodbye."



The final two days of the festival, which was set to feature performances from The Kid LAROI, The Strokes, Ty Dolla $ign and more, were subsequently canceled by The Ministry of Communication and Digital.