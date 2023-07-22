Malaysia Cancels Music Festival, Bans The 1975 After Matt Healy’s Same-Sex Kiss Onstage

Malaysia's government has shut down a music festival after Matt Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, shared a kiss with his male bandmate during a live set last night in the country.

The kiss, along with a passionate speech earlier in the show, came in protest to the Malaysian government, which, according to the Human Dignity Trust, has criminalized same-sex sexual activity. According to BBC News, homosexuality is punishable by 20 years in prison. Referring to the anti-LGBTQ+ laws, Healy had told the crowd, "I'm f---ing furious."

The band's set was cut 30 minutes short following the kiss, and on Saturday, organizers of the Good Vibes Festival said the rest of the event had been canceled, according to multiple outlets. A statement written in Malay and posted to Facebook by Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital of Malaysia, said the Committee for the Application of Foreign Films and Performances of Foreign Artists (JK-PUSPAL) "has filed a police report against the artist and the organizers for their negligence and failure to comply with the conditions set by PUSPAL."

"The actions shown by the artist are an insult, disrespecting the laws of the country and violating the morals of Malaysians," the statement continued, adding that the committee "has decided to blacklist The 1975 from performing in this country."

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre on May 27, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Per Healy's comments onstage Friday, it does not seem like the band will be too broken up over the ban. "When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," he said of performing in the country. "I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."

As he left the stage, Healy told the crowd, "Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later."

Wan Alman, entertainment director at Future Sound Asia, which organizes the Good Vibes Festival, told BBC News the band's kiss came as "a complete surprise."

He said: "Prior to their performance, we were reassured by management that they would adhere to all local performance guidelines as do all international artists that perform in the country, and yeah, so we were completely surprised that the performance took such a turn."

Alman continued, "I think it's very easy for him [Healy] to fly in and do whatever he wants to do, and then just fly out without having to face or take accountability for any consequences for his actions, while the ones who suffered implications are his fans here because his set was cut short, the festival organizers and, you know, I think the industry as a whole."