Malaysia Cancels Music Festival, Bans The 1975 After Matt Healy’s Same-Sex Kiss Onstage
The 1975 has been banned from Malaysia following their performance Friday night, which included the kiss
Malaysia's government has shut down a music festival after Matt Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, shared a kiss with his male bandmate during a live set last night in the country.
The kiss, along with a passionate speech earlier in the show, came in protest to the Malaysian government, which, according to the Human Dignity Trust, has criminalized same-sex sexual activity. According to BBC News, homosexuality is punishable by 20 years in prison. Referring to the anti-LGBTQ+ laws, Healy had told the crowd, "I'm f---ing furious."
The band's set was cut 30 minutes short following the kiss, and on Saturday, organizers of the Good Vibes Festival said the rest of the event had been canceled, according to multiple outlets. A statement written in Malay and posted to Facebook by Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital of Malaysia, said the Committee for the Application of Foreign Films and Performances of Foreign Artists (JK-PUSPAL) "has filed a police report against the artist and the organizers for their negligence and failure to comply with the conditions set by PUSPAL."
"The actions shown by the artist are an insult, disrespecting the laws of the country and violating the morals of Malaysians," the statement continued, adding that the committee "has decided to blacklist The 1975 from performing in this country."
- The 1975 Claims to Be ‘Banned From Kuala Lumpur’ Over Onstage Kiss
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’
- Matty Healy Seemingly Pokes Fun at Malaysian Ban During Lollapalooza Performance
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’
- Matt Gaetz Event Interrupted By Yelling Man Wielding Sex Doll
Per Healy's comments onstage Friday, it does not seem like the band will be too broken up over the ban. "When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," he said of performing in the country. "I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."
As he left the stage, Healy told the crowd, "Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later."
Wan Alman, entertainment director at Future Sound Asia, which organizes the Good Vibes Festival, told BBC News the band's kiss came as "a complete surprise."
He said: "Prior to their performance, we were reassured by management that they would adhere to all local performance guidelines as do all international artists that perform in the country, and yeah, so we were completely surprised that the performance took such a turn."
Alman continued, "I think it's very easy for him [Healy] to fly in and do whatever he wants to do, and then just fly out without having to face or take accountability for any consequences for his actions, while the ones who suffered implications are his fans here because his set was cut short, the festival organizers and, you know, I think the industry as a whole."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment