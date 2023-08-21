Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown Shows Off Her Hamptons Home in TikTok Tour - The Messenger
Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown Shows Off Her Hamptons Home in TikTok Tour

The beauty businesswoman admits she has 'no idea' how much the newly-built home costs in creator Caleb Simpson's latest TikTok tour

Charlotte Phillipp
Makeup artist Bobbi Brown discusses “Bobbi Brown Beauty From The Inside Out: Makeup * Wellness * Confidence” with the Build Series at Build Studio on April 18, 2017 in New York City.Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Bobbi Brown is opening the doors of her New York home.

In a TikTok video posted by creator Caleb Simpson, the makeup artist gives fans a tour of her home in the Hamptons, proudly showing off the newly-built property.

In the video, Brown tells Simpson that she has "no idea" how much the home cost as her husband, real estate developer Steven Plofker, built it.

Although the tour is somewhat short — only one minute long — Brown shares views of the home's floor to ceiling windows, modern architecture and minimalist design.

The beauty businesswoman also reveals a guest house that is still under construction located on their property with a view of the sprawling landscape. "I might have to move in here," she jokes about the secondary house. "Leave that one to my husband."

Brown even displays some unique technology in the home, including a screen that lowers over an outdoor dining area to prevent bugs from getting in

Simpson, on the other hand, is known for his TikTok and Instagram videos in which he asks both everyday folks and the ultra-famous how much they pay for rent before touring their homes. Recently, his videos have featured TV personality Zuri Hall, food influencer Raiza Costa, actress Cree Summer, and Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran. He's garnered over 7.7 million followers on TikTok as of Aug. 2023.

Brown married Plofker in 1988, and the couple shares three children — Dylan, Duke and Dakota.

