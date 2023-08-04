Makers of Child Trafficking Movie ‘Sound of Freedom’ Address Investor Arrested for Child Kidnapping

Two weeks after Fabian Marta — the man who once stated he helped fund the anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom — was arrested for child kidnapping charges, the studio behind the film is speaking out.

On Friday, Angel Studios addressed Marta's involvement, claiming he was just one of thousands of people who were credited as investors on the film.

"Angel Studios adhered to the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations in allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of $501 each into the launch of Sound of Freedom," the studio said in a statement to The Messenger. "Just as anyone can invest in the stock market, everyone who meets the legal criteria can invest in Angel Studios projects. One of the perks of investing was the ability to be listed in the credits."

The statement continued, "We're grateful to brave law enforcement officials who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks following Sound of Freedom's release. Our film speaks to this globally-pervasive problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are, and that even more people will see the film to raise awareness."

Per court documents, Marta was arrested on July 21 for child kidnapping, a felony. He has since been released on $15,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 28, The Messenger has confirmed.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Marta previously touted that he donated to the crowdfunding film, which was released in July.

"The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very touch [sic] subject, and took an extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters. I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for 'Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits," he allegedly wrote in a Facebook post, captured by Brobible.

Marta then allegedly replied to a comment, writing, "Disney attempted to bury this movie, they needed help to get rights back and distribute the film. I was aware of this early, the movie was filmed several years ago. As an Angel investor, I was able to be a financial partner. Early investors were credited at the end of the film."

The Messenger has contacted Marta's attorney for comment.

Sound of Freedom is currently playing in theaters.