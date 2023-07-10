Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production on Strip-Club Docuseries ‘Magic City’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production on Strip-Club Docuseries ‘Magic City’

'It's about time we tell this story the right way,' said Dupri of film that will chronicle an Atlanta institution

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Drake and Jermaine Dupri are part of the production team for new strip-club docuseries ‘Magic City.’Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Atlanta's iconic Magic City strip club is getting its own documentary, and hip-hop icons Jermaine Dupri and Drake are involved in the production.

Magic City: An American Fantasy is a three-part docuseries that will dive into the foundations and legacy of the strip club as well as its decades-long influence on hip-hop. 

According to the press release, "Magic City has been an Atlanta institution and the launchpad for countless artists since 1985, leading to the club’s reputation as the 'Black Studio 54and the conventional wisdom: 'If the girls in Magic City dance to it, it’s a hit.' The series offers an exclusive look into the enigmatic founder, Michael 'Mr. Magic' Barney, and the lives of the many women responsible for building the club's mystique."

The series was created by Cole Brown with the involvement of executive producer Jermaine Dupri, Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, actress and Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz, and production company Scheme Engine.

Read More

"Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I've watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way," Dupri said in a statement.

Brown echoed that sentiment. "This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture," he shared. "I'm ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves."

The independently funded docuseries features interviews with former employees, dancers, journalists, management and celebrities including 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O'Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike and Big Boi. It will also feature archival footage.

The series just wrapped production. No release date has been announced yet.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.