Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production on Strip-Club Docuseries ‘Magic City’

Atlanta's iconic Magic City strip club is getting its own documentary, and hip-hop icons Jermaine Dupri and Drake are involved in the production.

Magic City: An American Fantasy is a three-part docuseries that will dive into the foundations and legacy of the strip club as well as its decades-long influence on hip-hop.

According to the press release, "Magic City has been an Atlanta institution and the launchpad for countless artists since 1985, leading to the club’s reputation as the 'Black Studio 54' and the conventional wisdom: 'If the girls in Magic City dance to it, it’s a hit.' The series offers an exclusive look into the enigmatic founder, Michael 'Mr. Magic' Barney, and the lives of the many women responsible for building the club's mystique."

The series was created by Cole Brown with the involvement of executive producer Jermaine Dupri, Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, actress and Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz, and production company Scheme Engine.

"Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I've watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way," Dupri said in a statement.

Brown echoed that sentiment. "This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture," he shared. "I'm ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves."

The independently funded docuseries features interviews with former employees, dancers, journalists, management and celebrities including 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O'Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike and Big Boi. It will also feature archival footage.

The series just wrapped production. No release date has been announced yet.