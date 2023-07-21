Mady Gosselin Asks Fans Not to ‘Take Sides’ Amid Estrangement From Brother Collin - The Messenger
Mady Gosselin Asks Fans Not to ‘Take Sides’ Amid Estrangement From Brother Collin

'There is SO much you will never know about our lives,' the former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star wrote on social media

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Mady Gosselin and Collin GosselinFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images; ET screen grab

Mady Gosselin is asking for kindness as her family's drama plays out in the public eye.

Earlier this week, Mady's brother Collin shared the alleged mistreatment he experienced while being raised by their mom, Kate Gosselin. 

Soon after, Mady spoke out on social media about her estranged relationship with Collin after he allegedly threatened multiple family members.

Now, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star is reminding followers of the show that they only know part of the story. 

"I have empathy for him and what he's been through, but that doesn't erase the trauma I've suffered at his hands," Mady wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. "We are real people living real lives, not just characters on your TV, which means there is SO much you will never know about our lives. There's no need to 'take sides.' Please just be kind."

In a recent episode of Vice TV's The Dark Side of the 2000s, titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus," Collin alleged his mom institutionalized him for speaking out on "abusive" behavior he was experiencing at home.

Former 'Jon &amp; Kate Plus 8' star Collin Gosselin poses for a photo on Instagram.
Former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star Collin Gosselin poses for a photo on Instagram.Collin Gosselin/Instagram

While Kate has not publicly commented on the episode, Mady is sharing her thoughts on Collin's latest interview. 

"I'm not the authority on what trauma others have experienced, but I am the authority on what I have experienced," she said. "To those of you saying my brother was a child who experienced trauma and so I must swiftly forgive and forget, please remember that I was a child too."

So where does Mady and Collin's relationship stand today? If you ask Mady, she's keeping her distance. 

"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religion beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private."

