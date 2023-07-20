Mady Gosselin is speaking her truth.

On Wednesday, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said she received hundreds of messages "with the most hateful words" after her brother Collin Gosselin made allegations of abuse against their mom, Kate Gosselin, in a recent episode of Vice TV's The Dark Side of the 2000s, entitled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus."

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote in an Instagram Story.

"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)," she continued. "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religion beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private."

She added: "For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech. I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them."

Mady claimed she's received hateful messages from people who are unaware of "the full truth of what we've been through."

"I'm asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward," she concluded.

In the documentary, Collin accused his mom of placing him in a mental health institution because he spoke up about her "abusive" behavior.

"I was starting to tell my teachers that, you know, my mother was... can I use the word abusive or are they not allowed to use that on air?" Collin said.

From off-camera, a producer then asked him, "Are you trying to say your mother was abusive to you?" Gosselin responded affirmatively, alleging, "Well, yeah, that's kind of the reason why she sent me away."

The young Jon & Kate Plus 8 star — who moved in with his father, Jon Gosselin, in November 2018 — also claimed that his mother did not want him to tell others about what was "going on at home."

Collin also noted that he hasn't spoken to six of his siblings since 2016, aside from sister Hannah — who also lives with Jon.

"Being in an institution, it took a toll on me mentally," Collin said in the new docuseries. "It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn't have anybody else. I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused. I was lost."

Representatives for Kate did not immediately respond to The Messenger's earlier request for comment.

The Dark Side of the 2000s airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.