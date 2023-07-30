Madonna Says Her Kids ‘Made All the Difference’ One Month After Being Released From the Hospital

One month after being released from the hospital following a "serious bacterial infection" scare, Madonna is thanking those who stepped up to the plate.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote on Instagram Sunday. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."
The post came with photos of Madonna, 64, and two of her children. In one, she's hugging son David Banda, 17; and in another she poses side-by-side with daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.
"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving," she continued. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."
Madonna is also mother to son Rocco, 22; daughter Mercy, 17; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10.
In addition, the Instagram carousel included a shot of Madonna holding a framed photo, which she explained held great significance to her.
"If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it," she detailed. "A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own."
Madonna said she "sobbed" when she opened the gift, which she revealed was from her long-time manager Guy Oseary.
She concluded the post with an optimistic nod to the future, writing, "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"
After being hospitalized, Madonna was forced to postpone the start of her Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off earlier this month. The tour is now scheduled to start in Europe this October.
