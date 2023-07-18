Madonna Posts Update, Selfies Following Hospitalization

Following her June hospitalization for a "serious bacterial infection," Madonna is back to posting on social media.
The pop music icon shared a few photos of herself earlier today on Instagram. One shows her hugging a giant bouquet of pink roses.
"A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," she wrote alongside a white heart emoji and a rose emoji. "Thank You."
The 64-year-old also posted two selfies holding a purple stuffed animal on her Instagram story.
Madonna entered the ICU on June 24 after developing "urgent" symptoms from the bacterial infection.
"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote in a statement posted July 10.
Due to her illness, she was forced to pause all commitments including her Celebration Tour.
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna continued. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down anyone who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
She hopes to reschedule her tour for this October but said her current focus is her health and getting stronger.
"I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" wrote Madonna. "I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."
