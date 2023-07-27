Madonna released her self-titled debut album 40 years ago today, on July 27, 1983. In addition to yielding legendary hits like "Holiday" and "Borderline," the record helped define the sound of '80s pop and would go on to make Madonna a global superstar. Her synth-laden tracks maintained a consistently dancey disco feel, while reflecting on the highs and lows of love.

The future icon came up in downtown New York City around the late '70s and early '80s, singing in bands and performing at clubs. That experience, transitioning from a more underground scene into label success, played a role in influencing this first album. Here are five quotes that shed light on Madonna's mindset around the time of her debut album's release.

On ambition

Madonna fought her way to stardom, more focused on making a name for herself than her relationships. "I think most people who meet me know that that’s the kind of person I am," Madonna told Rolling Stone in 1984, reflecting on the idea of ambition. "It comes down to doing what you have to do for your career. I think most people who are attracted to me understand that, and they just have to take that under consideration.”

In that same interview, Madonna compared herself to her former bandmates: "I was just a lot more goal oriented and commercial minded than they were." She went on, "I just took over in the sense that I said, 'What do you know? Teach it to me.' I took advantage of the situation. I wanted to know everything they knew, because I knew I could make it work to my benefit."

On staying vigilant

Even as she began to see success, Madonna kept her street smarts. "Now that I'm successful, I have a million more things to worry about," she told MTV in 1984. "Before, I was just basically interested in my survival, like what I was going to eat and what I was going to wear when it got cold outside, where I was going to live. And now I have to worry about who's ripping me off, and is my accountant paying all my bills?"

On inspiration

It's well known that Madonna was influenced by the sounds of Motown music, but her biggest inspiration around the time of her debut album was the King of Pop."When I was growing up, all the Motown music I was listening to, Diana Ross was a real big inspiration for me," Madonna said in 1983 on Japanese television. "But right now I think probably Michael Jackson is the biggest inspiration for me."

On sex

Even around the time of her debut album, Madonna was already foreshadowing her future status as a sexual icon, but at the time she claimed that her sex appeal was an organic byproduct of her personality. "I don't think that I'm using sex to sell myself. I think that I'm a very sexual person and that comes through in my performing," she told MTV. "And if that's what gets people to buy my records then that's fine. But I don't think of it consciously." She continued, "You build an image of yourself and the world ends up seeing only that aspect…I couldn't begin to tell you what the world doesn't see in me right now; it's a million things."

On her role as an entertainer

Around this time, Madonna spoke a lot about making people happy with her music, and using her art as a way to distract people from the struggles of modern life. "I see myself as an entertainer to make people forget about the horrors of the world. I’m an escape route," the pop star told Record Mirror in 1983. "I wrote 'Everybody' because we all need a lover and everybody wants to be loved."

"I think I have a lot of confidence in myself," she said the following year on Entertainment Tonight. "People feed off of that, your energy."