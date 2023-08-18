Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in Portugal

Madonna is celebrating another year of life.
Following the Grammy Award winner's health scare in June, she celebrated her 65th birthday this week with friends and family in Lisbon, Portugal, sharing video from the festivities Friday on Instagram.
"It's great to be Alive………….. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉 Im So Grateful," Madonna wrote in the caption. "Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"
The birthday girl served looks, went on a boat, swam in the beach and rode horses in the sand, all culminating in a celebration of art, music and culture. Her son David Banda, 17, played piano while singing Elton John's "Your Song," and daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, also graced the party with a tune.
"I'm gonna wreck the place with my jewels," said Madonna in the montage. "Be in my background, live in my background, stay in my background... Different theme every night."
Madonna previously announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of her Celebration Tour after she was hospitalized over a "serious bacterial infection" in June.
