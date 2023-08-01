Madonna Attends, Shares Photos From Beyoncé’s New Jersey Renaissance World Tour Date

Beyoncé performed on her Renaissance World Tour at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Monday night for more than 50,000 people, including such celebrities as Oprah and Madonna.

Earlier today, Madonna took to Instagram to share images with her family during and after the show alongside her love for the "Crazy In Love" singer.

"Thank You Queen B. for your Magnificent show!" Madonna wrote. "My Daughters were enthralled! We love you!"

During Beyoncé's set, which boasts more than 30 songs, she usually nods to Madonna with an interpolation of her hit "Vogue" during the "Break My Soul Queens Remix." Yesterday, she also took the time to acknowledge the 64-year-old pop icon's presence in the audience.

"Big shoutout to the queen," Beyoncé said on stage. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."

The two divas also took a photo together backstage.

This is one of Madonna's first public appearances following her hospitalization in late June. The singer was placed in intensive care after developing a "serious bacterial infection," but has since been released and her health has steadily improved. Madonna hopes to be back on tour this fall.