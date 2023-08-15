Following her hospitalization earlier this summer, pop icon Madonna is ready to go back on tour and has announced new and rescheduled tour dates for North America.

"Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!" she shared on her Instagram Story last week.

The "Like a Virgin" singer shared the news in a press release. Following The Celebration Tour's European leg, Madonna is set to kick off her stateside show in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Dec. 13.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates except in Los Angeles and one date in New York due to a venue change. Fans who previously had tickets to Madonna's prior shows in those two cities will be refunded and given an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to her new shows at the Kia Forum and Barclays Center.

Five dates in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix have been canceled completely due to scheduling conflicts. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

The tour will last through April 2024, concluding at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU in June after contracting a viral infection. The illness forced her to postpone the tour, originally scheduled to kick off July 15. The European leg begins this October.

See the full list of North American dates below:

12/13/2023: Brooklyn, Barclays Center Original Date

12/14/2023: Brooklyn, Barclays Center Original Date

12/16/2023: Brooklyn, Barclays Center MSG

12/18/2023: Washington, Capital One Arena

12/19/2023: Washington, Capital One Arena

1/8/2024: Boston, TD Garden

1/9/2024: Boston, TD Garden

1/11/2024: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

1/12/2024: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

1/15/2024: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

1/18/2024: Montreal, Bell Centre

1/20/2024: Montreal, Bell Centre

1/22/2024: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena

1/23/2024: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena

1/25/2024: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

1/29/2024: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena

2/1/2024: Chicago, United Center

2/2/2024: Chicago, United Center

2/5/2024: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

2/8/2024: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2/13/2024: Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center

2/17/2024: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

2/18/2024: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

2/21/2024: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

2/24/2024: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

2/27/2024: San Francisco, Chase Center

2/28/2024: San Francisco, Chase Center

3/1/2024: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

3/2/2024: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

3/4/2024: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

3/5/2024: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

3/7/2024: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

3/9/2024: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

3/11/2024: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

3/13/2024: Palm Desert, Acrisure Arena

3/16/2024: Phoenix, Footprint Center

3/19/2024: Denver, Ball Arena

3/24/2024: Dallas, American Airlines Center

3/25/2024: Dallas, American Airlines Center

3/28/2024: Houston, Toyota Center

3/29/2024: Houston, Toyota Center

4/1/2024: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

4/4/2024: Tampa, Amalie Arena

4/6/2024: Miami, Kaseya Center

4/7/2024: Miami, Kaseya Center

4/14/2024: Austin, Moody Center

4/15/2024: Austin, Moody Center

4/20/2024: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

4/21/2024: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

4/23/2024: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

4/24/2024: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

Canceled: Tulsa, BOK Center 7/27/2023

Canceled: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena 12/22/2023

Canceled: San Francisco, Chase Center 1/15/2024

Canceled: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena 1/18/2024

Canceled: Phoenix, Footprint Center 1/20/2024