Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: ‘A Well-Deserved Celebration’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: ‘A Well-Deserved Celebration’

The singer thanked fans for their 'incredible support and patience' during her recovery from an illness that forced her to postpone her tour

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Madonna is ready to get back on the road and celebrate with her fans!

The superstar posted a message to her Instagram Stories Friday night, promising that postponed dates for her upcoming tour will be announced shortly.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” she wrote. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

Madonna
Madonna speaks onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4, 2019 in New York CityJamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD
Read More

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration," she added.

Madonna's Instagram story.
Madonna's Instagram story.Madonna/Instagram

In June, Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU due to a viral infection. The illness forced her to put the brakes on her planned Celebration Tour, which originally was scheduled to kick off July 15 with a sold-out show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and special guest Bob the Drag Queen.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," her manager Guy Oseary shared at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.