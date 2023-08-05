Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: ‘A Well-Deserved Celebration’
The singer thanked fans for their 'incredible support and patience' during her recovery from an illness that forced her to postpone her tour
Madonna is ready to get back on the road and celebrate with her fans!
The superstar posted a message to her Instagram Stories Friday night, promising that postponed dates for her upcoming tour will be announced shortly.
“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” she wrote. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”
“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration," she added.
In June, Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU due to a viral infection. The illness forced her to put the brakes on her planned Celebration Tour, which originally was scheduled to kick off July 15 with a sold-out show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and special guest Bob the Drag Queen.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," her manager Guy Oseary shared at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."
