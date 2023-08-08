Madison LeCroy is getting dragged by fans after attending controversial country singer Jason Aldean's concert in Charleston, South Carolina, this past weekend.

"Let’s give ‘em something to talk about @brittanyaldean [love] ya!" the Southern Charm star captioned a series of photos from the show, including a few snaps with Aldean's wife, Brittany.

Fans flooded the comment section with criticism, slamming the Bravolebrity for seemingly supporting the Aldeans despite the country crooner coming under fire for his song "Try That in a Small Town" and its accompanying video, which critics say glorifies gun violence and has alleged racist undertones. Additionally, the singer's wife came under fire last year for what was widely viewed as transphobic comments.

"I hope @bravoandy @bravotv are paying attention to this person using the platform they gave her to spread hate and capitalize off the hurt of others," one social media user wrote in the comment section, to which LeCroy replied, "I went to a concert lady! Relax."

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Defends Attending Jason Aldean Concert, Tells Critic to 'Relax’ Instagram

Referencing LeCroy's Instagram caption, the same social media user responded: "Let's give them something to talk about"? Hardly simply going to a concert. You are using your platform, that was handed to you, to spread racism and transphobia. Guess you gave us something to talk about."

Other social media users chimed in, the majority of whom echoed similar sentiments; however, some came to the hairstylist's defense.

"I am laughing at how unhinged a liberal can be by seeing someone going to a concert and enjoying themselves but seeing all this hate," one LeCroy defender commented. "Maybe you need to look at yourself for the hatred you have in your heart."

Jason broke his silence about the backlash he's received since "Try That in a Small Town" debuted during a performance Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center in July.

"It's been a long week, and I seen a lot of stuff. I seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that," the Georgia artist said at the time. "Hey, here's the thing, here's one thing I feel: I feel everyone's entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn't mean it's true."

He added: "What I am is a proud American … I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh-- started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that; I'll tell you right now."