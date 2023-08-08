Made In America Festival Has Been Canceled - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Made In America Festival Has Been Canceled

SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the Philadelphia festival on Sept. 2 and 3 alongside Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto and more

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Lizzo, SZADave J Hogan/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Made In America, the music festival set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next month, has been canceled.

"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place," a statement on the website reads. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation."

Originally scheduled for Sept. 2 and 3, R&B stars SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the two-day celebration alongside Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto and more.

"Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience," the statement continued. "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024."

Read More

Last week, a lawsuit filed by three of Lizzo's former dancers went public, accusing her and her team of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more. The claims ignited a social media hailstorm, prompting the Grammy Award winner to respond. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," Lizzo said. "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

However, it's unclear if Lizzo's legal troubles played a part in the festival's cancelation as they were not mentioned in the public statement.

Ticket holders will be refunded at their original point of purchase.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.