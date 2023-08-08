Made In America Festival Has Been Canceled

Made In America, the music festival set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next month, has been canceled.
"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place," a statement on the website reads. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation."
Originally scheduled for Sept. 2 and 3, R&B stars SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the two-day celebration alongside Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto and more.
"Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience," the statement continued. "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024."
Last week, a lawsuit filed by three of Lizzo's former dancers went public, accusing her and her team of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more. The claims ignited a social media hailstorm, prompting the Grammy Award winner to respond. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," Lizzo said. "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."
However, it's unclear if Lizzo's legal troubles played a part in the festival's cancelation as they were not mentioned in the public statement.
Ticket holders will be refunded at their original point of purchase.
