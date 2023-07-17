Maci Bookout Says Son Bentley and Ex Ryan Edwards Are Communicating After Years of Turmoil - The Messenger
Entertainment
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who's in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn't Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Maci Bookout Says Son Bentley and Ex Ryan Edwards Are Communicating After Years of Turmoil

Ahead of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Season 2, Bookout opens up about her 14-year-old son's relationship with his father from behind bars

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
‘Teen Mom’ star Maci Bookout poses with her son Bentley. Maci Bookout/Instagram

Maci Bookout is opening up about the relationship between her eldest son and his father, the Teen Mom star's ex, Ryan Edwards.

WIth the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 around the corner, the reality TV star got candid about Edwards' efforts to mend his relationship with their 14-year-old son, Bentley.

"I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing," Bookout told Us Weekly of Edwards, who is currently serving time in jail on charges of harassment and possession of a controlled substance from a February arrest.

"It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I'm glad to see that that hasn't stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would've halted everything," she added.

At the time of Bookout's interview with the outlet, Edwards was serving a nearly 12-month sentence stemming from a harassment charge against estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (Mackenzie, who shares 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella with Edwards, filed for divorce in February).

Edwards had been in jail since early April after reportedly being found "unconscious and unresponsive in the driver's seat of his truck," according to the outlet.

Bookout acknowledged Edwards' longtime struggle with substance abuse, claiming her ex has had "rough patches just dealing with mental health [issues]."

On July 14, Edwards was reportedly granted furlough to leave jail and head to an inpatient rehab program, according to The Sun.

According to the outlet, Judge Gary Starnes told the court, "We'll give you a furlough. It's time for you to go to the program. It's your last chance to do this. You need to do what you can. If you violate CADAS, if you leave you'll be charged with escape. And you will get consecutive sentences. You don't want to spend 2 to 3 years in custody if you can get treatment."

While Edwards was fired from the show in 2021, the father-of-three will appear in the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — and show fans a different side to him, according to Bookout.

"Our communication is just, it's different now," Bookout told Us Weekly. "So, I feel a lot more comfortable because we are having conversations like, 'OK, if we're filming about this, like how do we... protect Bentley, protect his privacy with what we talk about? What we share?' And how we talk about certain things. So that just proves right there, like, just how different things are this time around."

The second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

More Entertainment
