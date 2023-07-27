Lyle Lovett Band Member Finds Noose Near Tour Bus, Police Investigating as a Hate Crime - The Messenger
Lyle Lovett Band Member Finds Noose Near Tour Bus, Police Investigating as a Hate Crime

A musician who performs with Lovett found the item hanging on a light pole

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band perform at Stern Grove on July 09, 2023 in San Francisco, California.Steve Jennings/Getty Images

A trombone player for Lyle Lovett's band found a noose near the group's tour bus during a stop in Billings, Montana. The police have confirmed that they are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

On Sunday morning, the musician Charles Rose saw the item hanging from a nearby light pole. The group was in town performing as part of their summer tour.

"I just went back out to our bus to get something and saw this hanging a few feet from the bus door. I don't recall seeing it when we first arrived this morning. Scary. Needless to say, I took it down," Rose wrote on his Facebook page.

"Update: I have reported this to the Billings PD, and they are taking this quite seriously."

The city's mayor said that they "condemn any hateful speech or symbols of hate in our community,” according to the Associated Press, who added that so far there have been no witnesses found and the police have not been able to find any surveillance footage.

