    Lupita Nyong’o Responds to Janelle Monáe Romance Rumors: ‘I Don’t Mind Being Associated With Her in Any Capacity’

    Taylor Henderson
    Janelle Monáe is the cover star on the latest issue of Rolling Stone, and the actor and pop star is baring it all – literally.

    The nonbinary "Lipstick Lover" singer opened up about their upcoming album, The Age of Pleasure, as well as the importance of surrounding herself with joy, love, and fun.

    Monáe acknowledged that they've been in polyamorous relationships, and a song on the upcoming album, "Only Have Eyes 42," explores those themes.

    Fellow actor Lupita Nyong'o chimed in on why the world loves Monáe. "She's extremely gifted. It's built into her spirit. Her openness creates intimacy onscreen. It's really cool to see her move from one thing to another and do it with such mastery."

    Nyong'o also revealed that she was "tickled" by the rumors of the two dating in the past. "She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic,” said Nyong’o.

    “People are curious about enigmatic people. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

    Nyong'o and Monáe were photographed dancing together in 2019, then reignited rumors in 2021 when they were cuddling up on Monae's Instagram story.

    The two met at Nyong'o's first Met Gala, when fame was still "extremely new to me and unbelievable." She recalls that "[Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug. I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, 'I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you.'"

    Monáe made a point to stay in touch with Nyong'o. "At some point, [Janelle] asked me for my phone, put her number in and said, 'Let's stay in touch.' She was like, 'I really mean it. If you need anything, I’m here for you.'"

    These days, Nyong'o knows she can count on Monáe for anything, but she doesn't pretend to understand her completely.

    “Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her,” she added. “I think that’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”

    Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Lupita Nyong'o attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
