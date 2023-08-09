Luke Valentine Removed from ‘Big Brother’ House After Saying the N-Word - The Messenger
Luke Valentine Removed from ‘Big Brother’ House After Saying the N-Word

The news comes after videos circulated online early Wednesday morning of the illustrator using the word in conversation with fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Luke Valentine from “Big Brother” Season 25. Valentine was removed from the series after he was caught saying the N-word on the show’s live feeds.Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luke Valentine has been removed from the Big Brother house after getting caught saying the N-word on the series' live feeds.

Videos began circulating online early Wednesday morning of the illustrator, 30, using the racist slur in a conversation with fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields. Now, CBS has announced that Valentine has been pulled from the show, a departure that will be addressed in tomorrow's episode.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS and the show's producers said in a statement to The Messenger. "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

In a subsequent conversation with Fields, also captured by fans on TikTok, with Fields, Valentine called the moment a "slip of the tongue."

After Fields — who is Black — and Valentine joked about what Fields could have said in response to hearing the word, Valentine said, "I'm in trouble now. Well, I've been in worse trouble."

Upon seeing the video, fans began calling for Valentine's removal from the house, with Reality Tea writing, "He needs to have a seat. Because if he doesn’t, one will be provided for him."

Another fan on TikTok added, "Wow! He said that with his whole body. When people say it so effortlessly, it says a lot!"

This isn't the first time that the N-word or other racist language has been captured on the Big Brother live feeds. In 2018, contestant Kaitlyn Herman sang the N-word while quoting a Drake song; during that same season, Angela Rummans and Rachel Swindler compared their tan skin to that of Black contestant Bayleigh Dayton. Just last year, Season 24 winner Taylor Hale experienced microaggressions and bullying.

In 2020, after accusations flew on social media that houseguest Memphis Garrett used the N-word, CBS released a statement that read, in part, "hate speech will not be tolerated, and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother house."

Thursday's episode — in which Valentine's departure will be addressed — airs live at 9/8c on CBS.

