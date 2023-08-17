Luke Valentine is looking back on his Big Brother experience after being expelled for using a racial slur.

In an Instagram livestream, the 30-year-old illustrator was asked if he was upset at production for pulling him from the game.

"I'm not upset at the production. Their hands were tied," he said in the 110-minute video on Wednesday. "They had to make a sacrifice. I understand why. It is upsetting. I think they made the wrong decision. I think a slap on the wrist would have been a much better thing."

When one follower remarked that Valentine didn't seem to care about the controversy, he proceeded to express his shock over the whole situation.

"I care pretty deeply," he said. "It was very upsetting. They called me into the Diary Room, which they hadn't done for a while, and I said, 'It's so weird. It's like getting called to the principal's office, I feel like I'm in trouble.' And little did I know, I was in the most trouble possible."

On Aug. 9, Valentine was removed from the Big Brother house after he was caught saying the N-word on the show's live feeds while in conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS and the show's producers said in a statement to The Messenger. "He has been removed from the house."

In his latest social media post, Valentine partly cited his unique living conditions for the controversial remark.

"It's pretty clear that I meant no malice. I had no ill intent," he said. "It was after about a week of malnutrition, a week of sleep deprivation. I was getting probably two-and-a half hours of sleep on that cheese block. And you don't really take into account the psychological distress of being under studio lighting for 24-7 and not knowing who your friends and who your enemies are."

He continued, "So what happened, happened. Do I regret it? Obviously. But I feel like it happened for a reason."

Big Brother airs Thursdays, Sundays and Wednesdays on CBS.