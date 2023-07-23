Luke Combs Sings ‘Fast Car’ on Stage With Young Boy Who Beat Cancer: Watch

Luke Combs made his Saturday night stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, extra special by making a wish come true for a fan with something big to celebrate. During his set, the country star brought on stage and introduced a young boy named Cooper to the audience, explaining that the child had just conquered cancer.
"He came all the way here so he could sing his favorite song with me," Combs announced. That tune turned out to be Combs' smash hit cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."
Cooper, although looking (understandably) nervous, was cheered along by the crowd chanting his name and a reassuring pat on the back from Combs.
"We're gonna sing the chorus of 'Fast Car' one time, and all these beautiful people, who are so happy that you’re cancer free, they’re gonna sing 'Fast Car' with us," Combs encouraged the boy. "And hey, they probably aren't gonna be able to hear us anyways 'cause they’re gonna be singing so loud."
When Cooper still appeared a bit hesitant, Combs said, "I'm gonna help you," then got down on his knees to be at eye-level with his young duet partner to sing the chorus together.
After getting through the verse — with the audience cheering loudly — Combs gave Cooper a high-five and a hug.
"Fast Car," which first hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart earlier this month, is a song that holds many memories for Luke Combs, including this most recent one.
"My dad had that record and would play it all the time," he previously told iHeart Country. "That was just one of the first songs, really, that I ever remember hearing, listening to and being one of my favorite songs. I was really blessed to have the opportunity to record this and for the fans to be able to hear it."
