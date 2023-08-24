Luke Bryan’s Bash on the Bay Appearance Postponed Due to Flooding and Storm Damage

Bad news for Luke Bryan fans in Ohio.

Thursday's Bash on the Bay concert headlined by the country star has been postponed as the result of flooding and storm damage at the Put-in-Bay Airport, the site of the concert.

Bryan shared the press release announcing the postponement on his Instagram Story. "Due to unprecedented storm damage and flooding at the Put-in-Bay Airport, the show venue, today's show is being postponed for the safety of all concert attendees and all of our staff members. An announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling of this show will be forthcoming in the next week."

The postponement of the second day of the two-day festival was also confirmed by the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and Shores and Islands Ohio.

Pitbull headlined Wednesday’s sixth annual Bash on the Bay opener with supporting acts Elle King, Fillmore, Ashland Craft and Kaylyn Pace.

Brothers Osborne were also on the bill for Thursday's now-postponed show, along with Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac and Cory Farley.

Next month, Bryan will head out on his Farm Tour for six dates, starting Sept. 14 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and running through Sept. 23 in Eyota, Minn.