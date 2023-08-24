Luke Bryan’s Bash on the Bay Appearance Postponed Due to Flooding and Storm Damage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan’s Bash on the Bay Appearance Postponed Due to Flooding and Storm Damage

Brothers Osborne were also on the bill for Thursday’s postponed show, along with Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac and Cory Farley

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Luke Bryan performs onstageMonica Schipper/Getty Images

Bad news for Luke Bryan fans in Ohio.

Thursday's Bash on the Bay concert headlined by the country star has been postponed as the result of flooding and storm damage at the Put-in-Bay Airport, the site of the concert.

Bryan shared the press release announcing the postponement on his Instagram Story. "Due to unprecedented storm damage and flooding at the Put-in-Bay Airport, the show venue, today's show is being postponed for the safety of all concert attendees and all of our staff members. An announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling of this show will be forthcoming in the next week."

The postponement of the second day of the two-day festival was also confirmed by the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and Shores and Islands Ohio.

Pitbull headlined Wednesday’s sixth annual Bash on the Bay opener with supporting acts Elle King, Fillmore, Ashland Craft and Kaylyn Pace.

Brothers Osborne were also on the bill for Thursday's now-postponed show, along with Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac and Cory Farley.

Next month, Bryan will head out on his Farm Tour for six dates, starting Sept. 14 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and running through Sept. 23 in Eyota, Minn.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.