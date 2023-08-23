Singer-songwriter Evan Honer hit a career milestone this week and celebrated by rehashing his failed American Idol audition.

"Less than a year ago I got three no’s on American Idol and Luke Bryan told me I should stick to diving," Honer, a competitive college diver, shared on Instagram. "Today I hit 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify."

Bryan is a judge on the hit competition singing show alongside pop star Katy Perry and R&B icon Lionel Richie. Based on the timeline, Honer would've auditioned for Season 21, which aired earlier this year in February. Though his audition doesn't seem to have made it on air, he accompanied the post with a photo of himself in the audition room.

Despite the alleged discouragement from Bryan, Honer released his debut album, West on I-10, in April and is steadily gaining traction in the industry.



"I still feel like I have no idea what I am doing but I am so lucky to be able to share my music and have people care about it," Honer addressed his fans. "Thank you guys for sticking around and I say it all the time but it truly does mean the world."

Honer is releasing a new track, "Mr. Meyers," on Friday, calling it "one of my favorite songs I’ve written."

The comments are kind to Honer but not so kind to the country star who allegedly rejected him.

"Boss sh--! Congrats man. I made it out to L.A. with The Voice and they sent me home after my 3rd audition (just before the televised audition). Best thing that ever happened for my career," said a fellow singer-songwriter, Drayton Farley.

Another commenter wrote, "Like Luke Bryan knows sh-- about singing."