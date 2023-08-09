Luke Bryan Announces Final Six Shows of Las Vegas Residency

Country music star Luke Bryan is concluding his Las Vegas residency with six final shows.
The "Play It Again" singer announced the news on Instagram. "Here we go one last time Vegas!" Bryan wrote. "It's never a dull moment."
The final shows of Luke Bryan: VEGAS will conclude almost two years after the residency launched in 2022.
"I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live," he said in a statement.
- Kylie Minogue to Launch Her 1st Las Vegas Residency at the Venetian’s New Venue
- Las Vegas Planning Permanent Memorial for Victims of 2017 Music Festival Shooting
- Watch: MSG Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Strip Ahead of Official Debut
- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Tease Changes They’d Like to See on ‘American Idol’
- Woman Gives Birth During Zedd’s Set at Las Vegas Music Festival
- Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues As Police Search Las Vegas Home
"The technology at this theater allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour, which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room."
While they are his final Vegas shows, Bryan is still touring around the country.
The residency will include a New Year's Eve show. The dates are set for December 29, 30, 31, and January 3, 5, 6.
Tickets go on sale August 18th at 10 a.m. PT.
Bryan is also releasing new music. "Southern and Slow" will premiere on streaming services this Friday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment