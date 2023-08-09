Luke Bryan Announces Final Six Shows of Las Vegas Residency - The Messenger
Luke Bryan Announces Final Six Shows of Las Vegas Residency

The country music star has 'truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live'

Taylor Henderson
Luke Bryan performs onstageMonica Schipper/Getty Images

Country music star Luke Bryan is concluding his Las Vegas residency with six final shows.

The "Play It Again" singer announced the news on Instagram. "Here we go one last time Vegas!" Bryan wrote. "It's never a dull moment."

The final shows of Luke Bryan: VEGAS will conclude almost two years after the residency launched in 2022.

"I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live," he said in a statement.

"The technology at this theater allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour, which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room."

While they are his final Vegas shows, Bryan is still touring around the country.

The residency will include a New Year's Eve show. The dates are set for December 29, 30, 31, and January 3, 5, 6.

Tickets go on sale August 18th at 10 a.m. PT.

Bryan is also releasing new music. "Southern and Slow" will premiere on streaming services this Friday.

