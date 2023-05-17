The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Luis Ruelas Says He Didn’t Hire P.I. to Investigate ‘RHONJ’ Cast After Claiming He Did

    The reality star and his wife Teresa Giudice attempted to clear up the confusion on Tuesday's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

    Dan Trainor
    Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

    Luis Ruelas walked back previous claims that he hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

    During his appearance Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live, the RHONJ star and his wife Teresa Giudice attempted to clear up Ruelas' own assertion from the show's season finale that he hired a P.I. to look into the entire cast.

    "He did not do that," Giudice told host Andy Cohen. "Why would he waste his money?"

    When Cohen pressed Giudice, saying, "That's what he said in the finale," she continued to defend her husband, stating, "I know, he did say it because he was frustrated."

    After Cohen continued to question her, Ruelas spoke up from his seat in the audience.

    "I was at the end of my rope," he told the WWHL host. "It was a long season. Frustrating, you know? Trying to get married."

    Ruelas and Giudice tied the knot in August, which will play out for the cameras on the May 23 Bravo special Teresa Gets Married.

    When Cohen pushed back at Ruelas, telling him, "That's kind of an amazing thing to come up with out of nowhere," Ruelas laughed and said, "It is actually, isn't it? I regret it, though."

    Giudice then chimed in: "Do you know how much that would cost? How many people are on the cast, to investigate each person? Do you think we'd want to waste our money on that? No, I'd rather him waste his money on me."

    During a heated moment in the finale, Ruelas told Giudice's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga that he had hired a private investigator named Bo Dietl to dig up "s–t about everyone in this room."

    "Bo Dietl, who's one of the most famous private investigators in the country — one of my best friends — brought me information on each person in this group," Ruelas continued. "There's so much more."

    However, Ruelas is not the only one walking back the claims that he hired Dietl for his services, as the P.I. himself has now denied the story.

    "I'm glad the truth finally came out — Bo Dietl & Associates is a professional investigation firm that has been in business for over 38 years," he tweeted Wednesday. "We were never hired by Luis Ruelas to conduct investigations on any of the Real Housewives of New Jersey."

