Lucy Dacus of Boygenius Seemingly Calls Obama a ‘War Criminal’ After Band Was Included on His Summer Playlist

Most artists would likely be thrilled to be included on former president Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist, but apparently that’s not the case for Lucy Dacus of the indie supergroup boygenius.
On Thursday, Dacus retweeted Obama’s playlist adding the comment “war criminal :( ”
Though Dacus did not elaborate, Twitter users had comments. One bemoaned, “Progressives attacking progressives -- fantastic way for us to accumulate power and effect change.” Another commented, “Lucy, I love you but just enjoy the shout out,” while another said, “Lucy, this is why we Arabs love you.”
Boygenius, which also includes singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, made a surprise appearance on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in May at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Bridgers was one of the night’s opening acts and brought out Baker and Dacus for three songs, including “Not Strong Enough,” from the trio’s recent album, The Record. (That’s also the song Obama put on his summer playlist.)
The band also got political when they played Coachella in April. Dacus spoke out for trans rights. “I want to say before we keep going, I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing the tomfoolery that’s going on in Florida, Missouri, and so many other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “We’re going to fight it, and we’re going to win.”
Bridgers added, “And abortion rocks, and f--- Ron DeSantis.”
Other artists on Obama’s latest summer playlist include SZA, The Pretenders, Luke Combs, Leonard Cohen, the Bangles, the Beths, Jackson Browne, Marvin Gaye, Janelle Monae, Michael Kiwanuka and more.
