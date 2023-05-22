Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Embrace the Simple Life in Must-See ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Trailer

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan know how to make an entrance.
After much anticipation, Bravo surprised fans Monday by releasing the first trailer for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.
In the sneak peek, the former Real Housewives of New York City stars say goodbye to the big city and hello to the small town of Benton, Ill.
"What does anyone know about Benton?" Morgan asks in the preview, before arriving into a city filled with a few shocked residents.
De Lesseps adds, "All I know about Benton is that it's very hot. I know they have some lakes."
This friendly neighborhood is also in need of some help, as the mayor asks Morgan and de Lesseps to reenergize the community after COVID-19 affected its business.
For starters, the pair will be asked to build a new park, update an animal shelter and deliver an unforgettable end-of-summer performance.
As they attempt to accomplish their tasks, Morgan and de Lesseps will face plenty of surprises, including a "testicle festival," an appearance from Paula Abdul and living accommodations at a local motel.
"I'm not going to blurt out 'WTF,'" Morgan says after entering her room, "because that's what I'm thinking."
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premieres July 9 at 9 p.m. immediately following the season premiere of the Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo.
