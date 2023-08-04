Luann de Lesseps is taking a shot at this B — and by the looks of it, she's not missing. The Bravo star just wrapped filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy with fellow Real Housewives of New York alums Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. But there's one cast member who she wouldn't want on another iconic trip to St. Bart's.

While exclusively chatting with The Messenger about new spin-off Welcome to Crappie Lake, de Lesseps said she would have "loved to see" former Housewife Jill Zarin on the season, but it "just didn't pan out." But she couldn't say the same for Bethenny Frankel, who just reunited with ex-best friend Zarin after nearly 13 years.

"Bethenny? No. It's a no," the countess said, adding that, "Those girls are all about timing." Frankel and Zarin's podcast debuted the day after the Real Housewives of New York premiered its Season 14, and one week after Welcome to Crappie Lake first began airing.

In response, Frankel exclusively told The Messenger, "You’re in no danger of Bethenny being on the Housewives…”

Frankel and de Lesseps have been trading snipes in the press in recent weeks, with de Lesseps telling Entertainment Tonight in June that she doesn't "even want to give her air time." In response, Frankel called her "obsessed" in a Thread.

Frankel has also made waves in recent weeks for her "war" against reality television, pushing for residuals and minimum wages, in addition to workplace protections.

Morgan, who was interviewed along de Lesseps in support of Crappie Lake, added that there was one Housewife who they'd be interested in reuniting with on-camera: Tinsley Mortimer, who left the show in Season 12 to move in with her ex-fiancé Scott Kluth. The two have since broken up.

In other Ultimate Girls Trip surprises, Morgan told the The Messenger that she got along best with Bensimon, who famously fought with the group during Season 3's "Scary Island" trip.

"Me and Kelly vibed so much — I couldn't believe that," Morgan explained. "I kept saying, 'Well she's an artist!' And [Luann] would go, 'No darling, she's a real estate agent.' I'm like, 'Well, whatever! We're vibing!'"

(For her part, Bensimon revealed to The Messenger in June that the vacation was "probably the best trip of my entire life.")

De Lesseps added that RHONY Legacy is lighter than other Housewives vacations, saying, "There's always conflict, but it's not crazy conflict. It's good, healthy, clean, fun content."

Currently, de Lesseps and Morgan are gearing up to head out on tour — Luann with her Countess Cabaret show, and Morgan with her Sonja In Your City improv.

Welcome to Crappie Lake airs new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.