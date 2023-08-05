Money can buy you class — and a hot bod. In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Welcome to Crappie Lake stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan revealed they aren't using Ozempic, the diabetes drug sweeping Hollywood for weight loss.

"No, we don't take Ozempic," de Lesseps said while promoting Crappie Lake, before joking, "Are you trying to give us a hint?"

Morgan did open up about her liposection, which she got done just before filming their Real Housewives New York spinoff. On the series, the socialite complained of bloating in the Benton, Illinois, heat, where they traveled to shoot the show.

"I did the 360 liposuction and it was amazing, but I was so bloated when I got there," she explained. "Luann was like, 'Honey take that compression garment off! It's 110 degrees in the shade!' She made me take it off and put it in the dumpster."

Morgan and de Lesseps aren't the only Housewives to open up about their use of semaglutides in recent months. RHONJ's Dolores Catania revealed she'd taken it in an April episode of Watch What Happens Live, while RHOC's Emily Simpson admitted she's used it for a "month." Simpson's co-star Gina Kirschenheiter told The Messenger that she gained 15 pounds when she stopped filming Orange County Season 17, since filming the series is "stressful."

Morgan and de Lesseps are also starring in the upcoming spin-off Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside fellow RHONY alums Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. Morgan teased that she got along best with Bensimon, who famously fought with the group during Season 3's "Scary Island" trip.

"Me and Kelly vibed so much — I couldn't believe that," Morgan explained. "I kept saying, 'Well she's an artist!' And [Luann] would go, 'No darling, she's a real estate agent.' I'm like, 'Well, whatever! We're vibing!'"

(For her part, Bensimon told The Messenger in June that the vacation was "probably the best trip of my entire life.")

De Lesseps added that RHONY Legacy is lighter than other Housewives vacations, saying, "There's always conflict, but it's not crazy conflict. It's good, healthy, clean, fun content."

Currently, de Lesseps and Morgan are gearing up to head out on tour — Luann with her Countess Cabaret show, and Morgan with her Sonja In Your City improv.

Welcome to Crappie Lake airs new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.