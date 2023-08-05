Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Discuss Liposuction, Deny Ozempic Use (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Discuss Liposuction, Deny Ozempic Use (Exclusive)

Morgan tells The Messenger that de Lesseps made her take off her liposection compression garment while filming 'Welcome to Crappie Lake'

Published
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
BRAVOCON — “Bravo BFFS Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022” — Pictured: (l-r) Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps.Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Money can buy you class — and a hot bod. In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Welcome to Crappie Lake stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan revealed they aren't using Ozempic, the diabetes drug sweeping Hollywood for weight loss.

"No, we don't take Ozempic," de Lesseps said while promoting Crappie Lake, before joking, "Are you trying to give us a hint?"

Morgan did open up about her liposection, which she got done just before filming their Real Housewives New York spinoff. On the series, the socialite complained of bloating in the Benton, Illinois, heat, where they traveled to shoot the show.

"I did the 360 liposuction and it was amazing, but I was so bloated when I got there," she explained. "Luann was like, 'Honey take that compression garment off! It's 110 degrees in the shade!' She made me take it off and put it in the dumpster." 

Read More

Morgan and de Lesseps aren't the only Housewives to open up about their use of semaglutides in recent months. RHONJ's Dolores Catania revealed she'd taken it in an April episode of Watch What Happens Live, while RHOC's Emily Simpson admitted she's used it for a "month." Simpson's co-star Gina Kirschenheiter told The Messenger that she gained 15 pounds when she stopped filming Orange County Season 17, since filming the series is "stressful."

Morgan and de Lesseps are also starring in the upcoming spin-off Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside fellow RHONY alums Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. Morgan teased that she got along best with Bensimon, who famously fought with the group during Season 3's "Scary Island" trip.

"Me and Kelly vibed so much — I couldn't believe that," Morgan explained. "I kept saying, 'Well she's an artist!' And [Luann] would go, 'No darling, she's a real estate agent.' I'm like, 'Well, whatever! We're vibing!'"

(For her part, Bensimon told The Messenger in June that the vacation was "probably the best trip of my entire life.")

De Lesseps added that RHONY Legacy is lighter than other Housewives vacations, saying, "There's always conflict, but it's not crazy conflict. It's good, healthy, clean, fun content."

Currently, de Lesseps and Morgan are gearing up to head out on tour — Luann with her Countess Cabaret show, and Morgan with her Sonja In Your City improv.

Welcome to Crappie Lake airs new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.