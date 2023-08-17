Dates on Love Island USA typically consist of three crucial elements: a table set for two, some champagne and a romantic view. Though they may seem unobtrusive, the dates are bombshells' sole chance to make a first impression, or for OG Islanders to take advantage of a romantic moment. So Andy Cadman, the series' executive producer and co-showrunner, tries to make them as romantic as possible.

"Potential romance is the goal for all of our dates," he exclusively told The Messenger via email. "Dates are often new arrivals joining the villa, so it's important to see those first impressions and any spark that exists between the Islanders. We love to see the body language on those first meetings and the awkward 'first date' chat."

Plus, after shooting prior seasons everywhere from Hawaii to Las Vegas, Love Island USA knows a little something about taking advantage of the local flair for dates, whisking islanders everywhere from a tropical paradise to a dreamy carnival (more on that below). As Season 5, which takes place in Fiji, wraps up on Peacock, find all the details on how the team behind Love Island USA creates those swoon-worthy soirées — including a tease at what this chapter's epic final dates could look like (cough, cough, private jet).

On scouting date locales...

Andy Cadman: Depending on our villa location, we search the surrounding area to find fun activities, romantic spots, amazing views and other special places that are specific to that region. We like to have a real mix of fun and romantic, depending on which couple is going on the date. It's also always important that we showcase the location we're in – at the moment, that's easy as we're in Fiji, which has such incredibly beautiful sites.

With existing couples, we want to see relationships move forward. Often, they have things to say to each other that they save for a special moment on a date, like making things official or saying the 'L' word.

On those epic 'Love Island USA' final dates....

Cadman: We start planning the final dates before we even start shooting the season. It's really important that these feel like elevated date experiences. The couples that go on these dates have often been on quite a journey together, so it's a nice reward for them. And this is where they decide to take things up a notch in their relationship.

On narrator Iain Stirling's date-related quips...

Cadman: We encourage Iain to make jokes about the dates. And no matter how hard we try, he'll always find something to poke fun at.

On eating the date food...

Cadman: The Islanders can eat the food! We had an instance this season where an Islander had two dates back-to-back. I'm pretty sure he had two full meals.

On the most difficult date ever...

Cadman: We created an entire fairground for one of the final dates in Season 4. Capturing content on a full-size Ferris wheel was challenging, but the team did a brilliant job and it's one of my favorite dates ever.

On his ultimate 'Love Island USA' dream date...

Cadman: If budget wasn't an issue, I'd go private jet any day.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock.