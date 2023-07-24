‘Love Island’ Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged 6 Months After Welcoming Daughter - The Messenger
‘Love Island’ Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged 6 Months After Welcoming Daughter

The 'Love Island U.K.' runners-up welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January

Charlotte Phillipp
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England.Mike Marsland/WireImage

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have even more to celebrate.

That's because on Sunday, Fury proposed to Hague with the pair's newborn daughter Bambi in tow. The Love Island U.K. couple's engagement comes just six months after the pair welcomed their child.

In an Instagram post, Hague shared a video of the waterfront proposal. In the short clip, she starts to cry happy tears as Fury gets down on one knee while holding their 6-month-old and surrounded by bouquets. As she then holds their daughter, Fury pops the question.

"Forever," Hague wrote in the caption. She also confirmed the proposal date: "23/07/23."

In another Instagram post, Fury shared a photo of the couple kissing while holding their daughter.

"To my perfect fiancée..." Fury wrote, "forever wouldn't be long enough to call you mine."

The newly-engaged couple's daughter arrived Jan. 23. A few days later, Hague revealed Bambi's birth on Instagram, sharing a video of them bringing their baby girl home.

"Bringing the most precious gift in the world home," the reality star captioned the post. "I cry with happiness every time I watch this video."

The pair first met and found fame on the fifth season of Love Island U.K. in 2019. Hague and Fury finished second on the dating show, behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who have since broken up.

