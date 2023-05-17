‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Colleen and Matt Are Moving in Together After 2 Years of Marriage

Love may be blind, but it can also take its time.

Two years after they got married on Season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have finally made plans to move in together.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," Reed revealed on Tuesday's episode of the Out of the Pods podcast. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

While the move is a long time coming, Reed explained that she and Bolton have basically been cohabitating already anyway.

"We practically live together already," the ballet dancer told hosts Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati. "He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work. I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So, I'm excited to live with him outside a studio."

Reed explained that the couple's unique journey played a major role in why they wanted to take their time with things.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while, it takes a second," she said. "Both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of a sudden expediting that for other people."

Reed asserted that living together with her husband in such close quarters has only made her more secure in their relationship.

"If I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever," she joked, "because I can't get away from him in these four walls."

During the Love Is Blind Season 3 After the Altar specials in February, Bolton's mother Becky expressed concerns about the couple still not living together after more than a year of marriage.

"None of us agreed at first. None of us understood," she told them. "We saw two separate lives. It did raise concerns. But we want you guys to succeed in this. You're two hard-headed individuals who are trying to come together. Marriage takes work and marriage takes being there together to solve your problems, not running away."

To watch their story from the beginning, all four seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.