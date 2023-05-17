The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Colleen and Matt Are Moving in Together After 2 Years of Marriage

    The Season 3 couple got married for the cameras in the summer of 2021.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Trainor
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Colleen Reed/Instagram

    Love may be blind, but it can also take its time.

    Two years after they got married on Season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have finally made plans to move in together.

    "Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," Reed revealed on Tuesday's episode of the Out of the Pods podcast. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

    While the move is a long time coming, Reed explained that she and Bolton have basically been cohabitating already anyway.

    Read More

    "We practically live together already," the ballet dancer told hosts Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati. "He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work. I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So, I'm excited to live with him outside a studio."

    Reed explained that the couple's unique journey played a major role in why they wanted to take their time with things.

    "To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while, it takes a second," she said. "Both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of a sudden expediting that for other people."

    Reed asserted that living together with her husband in such close quarters has only made her more secure in their relationship.

    "If I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever," she joked, "because I can't get away from him in these four walls."

    During the Love Is Blind Season 3 After the Altar specials in February, Bolton's mother Becky expressed concerns about the couple still not living together after more than a year of marriage.

    "None of us agreed at first. None of us understood," she told them. "We saw two separate lives. It did raise concerns. But we want you guys to succeed in this. You're two hard-headed individuals who are trying to come together. Marriage takes work and marriage takes being there together to solve your problems, not running away."

    To watch their story from the beginning, all four seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.