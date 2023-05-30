The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Paul Peden Introduces New Girlfriend One Year After Nearly Marrying Micah Lussier

    Peden left Lussier at the altar in season 4's shocking finale

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Geneva Dunham/Instagram

    Nearly a year after Love Is Blind's Paul Peden nearly wed Micah Lussier on the Netflix series, the TV star introduced his new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham, on Instagram.

    Over the weekend, Peden shared a photo to his Instagram Story of the duo sitting on the edge of a pool, with the caption, "Georgia peaches."

    "Love is pale," Dunham, who reposted the photo to her own Story, wrote.

    Paul Peden and Geneva Dunham
    (Credit: Geneva Dunham/Instagram)
    Read More

    Dunham also posted a photo of herself wrapping her arms around her new beau, while Peden gave her a kiss on the cheek.

    Paul Peden and Geneva Dunham
    (Credit: Geneva Dunham/Instagram)

    In the finale of the fourth season, Peden left Lussier at the altar — leaving fans in disbelief.

    "I love you," he said at the altar. "But, I don't think that we can choose each other right now."

    Paul, Micah in episode 404 of Love is Blind
    Peden and Lussier in episode 404 of 'Love is Blind.' (Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

    At the reunion, which aired over a month ago, Lussier said: "I knew that I was going to say, 'Yes.' And I didn't want to spend the rest of our life wondering if he was to say, 'Yes', wondering if he did it not to embarrass me. I needed to know he did it for him."

    Despite the hiccup at the altar, Lussier and Peden did try to work things out off-screen — but ultimately went their separate ways.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.