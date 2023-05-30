‘Love Is Blind’ Star Paul Peden Introduces New Girlfriend One Year After Nearly Marrying Micah Lussier

Nearly a year after Love Is Blind's Paul Peden nearly wed Micah Lussier on the Netflix series, the TV star introduced his new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham, on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Peden shared a photo to his Instagram Story of the duo sitting on the edge of a pool, with the caption, "Georgia peaches."

"Love is pale," Dunham, who reposted the photo to her own Story, wrote.

(Credit: Geneva Dunham/Instagram)

Dunham also posted a photo of herself wrapping her arms around her new beau, while Peden gave her a kiss on the cheek.

(Credit: Geneva Dunham/Instagram)

In the finale of the fourth season, Peden left Lussier at the altar — leaving fans in disbelief.

"I love you," he said at the altar. "But, I don't think that we can choose each other right now."

Peden and Lussier in episode 404 of 'Love is Blind.' (Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

At the reunion, which aired over a month ago, Lussier said: "I knew that I was going to say, 'Yes.' And I didn't want to spend the rest of our life wondering if he was to say, 'Yes', wondering if he did it not to embarrass me. I needed to know he did it for him."

Despite the hiccup at the altar, Lussier and Peden did try to work things out off-screen — but ultimately went their separate ways.