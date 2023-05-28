‘Love Is Blind’ Star Nancy Rodriguez Speaks Up About Being Pro-Choice
'My opinions making you uncomfortable ... is your business to deal with,' the reality show contestant responded on Instagram to a fan who criticized her personal convictions
Love Is Blind season 3 star Nancy Rodriguez is speaking up for her personal convictions, after allegedly being confronted by a critical viewer of the show.
Posting to her Instagram account Saturday, the 33-year-old explained that she'd been the recipient of a message that made her emotional.
"Check on your strong friends," the post read. "I broke down yesterday after reading a hateful & disgusting message from a woman. She just watched Love is Blind & had a problem with my stance on my body being my choice."
Adding the hashtag #ProChoice, Rodriguez continued, "So this little side eye is for that mother…my opinions making you uncomfortable & vulgar is your business to deal with, not my business. I was reminded by a loved one, it’s ok to feel cry about what she said. But I didn’t cry for long because it’s not my business."
She finished her post with a microphone emoji. "I said, what I said."
The exact moment in the Netflix series that the sender of the message was referring to was not clear, but Rodriguez's 500K-plus followers on Instagram roundly supported her statement.
"Louder for those in the back," commented one, while another wrote, "I think you’re extremely strong for speaking your truth on this."
Rodriguez's time on season 3 of the series came to a spectacular head when she walked the aisle to marry Bartise Bowden, who turned her down at the altar. Although the two were able to talk out their differences earlier this year, per TODAY, she says she is now concentrating on dating within her Latino community.
