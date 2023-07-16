‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

Get ready to meet a brand-new Pod Squad. Love Is Blind is returning for Season 5 this fall, featuring a fresh cast of singles ready to get engaged, sight unseen. This chapter has been a long time coming — Netflix renewed the Emmy-nominated reality series through Season 5 back in March 2022. But where is it taking place, and will Nick and Vanessa Lachey be back as hosts? Below, find everything you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 5, from release date to the very first trailer.

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 release date

TLDR: Season 5 is coming in September.

THE DETAILS: Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced at Netflix's global fan event Tudum that the next group of romantics will be hitting the pods this September. And if that's not enough, the couple also told eager fans that new global editions of the show, Love Is Blind: UK and Love Is Blind: Sweden, were also in production. Perhaps one day, the entire world will fall in love via two couches separated by a wall and some strobe lights.

Kwame and Chelsea in Season 4 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 cast

TLDR: No one has officially been cast yet, but we'll likely see 30 individuals enter the experiment.

THE DETAILS: Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind have each featured 30 romantic hopefuls who entered the pods in search of finding their soulmate — so it'll likely be the same for Season 5.

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 trailer

THE DETAILS: There's no trailer just yet, but we got a sneak peek during Tudum, Netflix's global fan event. In the clip, two unnamed contestants bond over each other's voices, their must-haves in a spouse and previous relationships. But everything changes when she lets her pod partner know that she was actually married before the Love Is Blind experiment — and he takes it in stride.

"If me and you can potentially get married," he says, "You're not gonna hold anything back from me. I'm not gonna hold anything back from me."

Upon hearing that response, she says those three little words that change everything: "I love you." Take a look at the full clip above.

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 episodes

TLDR: Season 5 will likely have 12 episodes, plus reunion and After the Altar specials.

THE DETAILS: While the exact number of episodes in Love Is Blind Season 5 has not been announced, Season 4 of Love Is Blind featured 12 episodes, plus a live reunion (which famously didn't go as planned). Additionally, Seasons 1-3 featured three After the Altar specials, in which we catch up with the contestants months after their weddings, so it's likely Season 5 will have the same.

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 filming location

TLDR: Season 5 could be filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington D.C.; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida or Detroit, Michigan.

THE DETAILS: Love Is Blind Seasons 1-4 focused on individuals living in specific cities — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle, respectively — to give these couples a fighting chance when they exited the pods. But eagle-eyed fans have spotted casting notices for six different cities ahead of the upcoming fifth season: Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington D.C.; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida or Detroit, Michigan. The season could take place in any of these locations.

Will Nick and Vanessa Lachey be hosting 'Love Is Blind' Season 5?

TLDR: Yes, they'll be returning as hosts.

THE DETAILS: Even though fans started a petition to remove the couple as hosts after a disastrous Season 4 reunion, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back for Season 5 — in part because it's already been filmed. During an interview with Women's Health after the third season, Nick revealed, "We've filmed five seasons."

"Every single one has been so different from the others, so that's what makes it interesting," he continued. "[It] allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective."

Where to watch 'Love Is Blind'

THE DETAILS: Season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, you can catch up on Seasons 1-4 now.