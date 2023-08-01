‘Love Is Blind’ Hopefuls Have to Fill Out a 300-Question Compatibility Test

Before Love Is Blind contestants hit the pods, they've already been put through the wringer.
While viewers have often been flabbergasted about how some Love Is Blind cast members even make it on the show, it turns out the process is far more detailed than you might imagine.
That's because Love Is Blind casting director Donna Driscoll told Indiewire that she and her team interview roughly 2,000 people over the phone for every season.
In those phone interviews, Driscoll said she is looking for answers to very specific things.
- ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know
- ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Nick Thompson Says He’s on the Brink of Homelessness
- ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher Reveals If She’d Ever Host ‘Love Is Blind’ (Exclusive)
- All the ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples, Ranked by Their Relationship Goals Factor
- Reality Stars Say ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ and More Have Left Them Struggling With Mental Health Issues (Exclusive)
"The biggest question is, 'Why Love Is Blind? Why them? Why now?'" she revealed. "It's always on a case-by-case basis, but what I'm looking for are single candidates who are truly ready for commitment."
The batch of phone interviewees is then whittled down to three or four hundred people chosen for Zoom interviews.
Once somebody earns a Zoom interview, they get tasked with some homework — each person is required to fill out a 300-question compatibility questionnaire.
"It's very detailed," Driscoll explained, "and we have a background check and psych evaluation before anyone moves forward to the pod.”
Once the group of potential pod-mates gets narrowed down even further, Driscoll becomes a quasi matchmaker, as she explained, "Figuring out the most compatible arrangement is very, very huge."
All of Driscoll's hard work has paid off, as she and her team were recently nominated for their second Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.
The first four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix, with a fifth season on its way.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment