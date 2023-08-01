‘Love Is Blind’ Hopefuls Have to Fill Out a 300-Question Compatibility Test - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘Love Is Blind’ Hopefuls Have to Fill Out a 300-Question Compatibility Test

If you think finding everlasting love is difficult, just wait until you hear about what it takes to even get a shot on the Netflix reality hit

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Love is Blind. (L to R) Brett, Kwame, Irina in episode 404 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023Netflix

Before Love Is Blind contestants hit the pods, they've already been put through the wringer. 

While viewers have often been flabbergasted about how some Love Is Blind cast members even make it on the show, it turns out the process is far more detailed than you might imagine.

That's because Love Is Blind casting director Donna Driscoll told Indiewire that she and her team interview roughly 2,000 people over the phone for every season.

In those phone interviews, Driscoll said she is looking for answers to very specific things. 

Read More

"The biggest question is, 'Why Love Is Blind? Why them? Why now?'" she revealed. "It's always on a case-by-case basis, but what I'm looking for are single candidates who are truly ready for commitment."

The batch of phone interviewees is then whittled down to three or four hundred people chosen for Zoom interviews. 

Once somebody earns a Zoom interview, they get tasked with some homework — each person is required to fill out a 300-question compatibility questionnaire.

"It's very detailed," Driscoll explained, "and we have a background check and psych evaluation before anyone moves forward to the pod.”

Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Zach in episode 412
Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Zach in episode 412 of Love is Blind. Cr. Scott Green/Netflix © 2023Scott Green/Netflix

Once the group of potential pod-mates gets narrowed down even further, Driscoll becomes a quasi matchmaker, as she explained, "Figuring out the most compatible arrangement is very, very huge."

All of Driscoll's hard work has paid off, as she and her team were recently nominated for their second Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The first four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix, with a fifth season on its way.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.