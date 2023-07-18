‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Responds to Calls For a Queer Version of the Show - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Responds to Calls For a Queer Version of the Show

Fans have been clamoring for a queer season of Netflix's reality dating hit, but the show's creator said it's more complicated than a snap of the fingers

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kwame and Chelsea in Season 4 of “Love Is Blind.”Netflix

Love may be blind, but it certainly hasn't been diverse.

Over the course of its four seasons, Love Is Blind has left viewers beguiled and transfixed at the couples who get engaged – and, more often than not, break up – after having never seen each other's faces. Up until this point, every couple featured on the Netflix reality hit has been straight. 

Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen knows that many fans have been asking for a version of the show featuring queer couples – but he says making that a reality is not quite that simple.

"You have to think about the logistics of a show," Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter. "You don’t want it to be knee-jerk. In the straight version of Love Is Blind, you’ve got all the men here and all the women there. Now imagine it was an entirely queer cast. You wouldn’t produce it the same way. You couldn’t."

Read More

In the current version of the show, the groups of single men and women cohabitate with each other. A queer version, however, wouldn't be able to operate in the same way, Coelen argued.

"Everyone would need to be isolated," he said. "It would be a completely different experience. You’d have to completely rethink the set and how you cast it."

While Coelen is skeptical about the current Love Is Blind format working with queer couples, he pointed to Netflix's The Ultimatum – which he also created – as an oasis of opportunity.

"The Ultimatum is super easy to do a fluid version, a queer version, a gay version, a straight version, whatever," he said. "As a format, it's totally built for that."

Earlier this year, the streamer debuted The Ultimatum: Queer Love, in which five couples made up of women and non-binary people were forced to decide if they wanted to get engaged or break up for good. 

Yoly Rojas, Xander Boger
The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Yoly Rojas, Xander Boger in episode 103 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023Netflix

"TV should be broad and reflective of our world," Coelen argued. "That’s what the unscripted space does the best. It’s to our advantage – and certainly to the audience’s advantage – to be as representative as we possibly can be. And in the dating show space, there has absolutely been a dearth of representation."

So, while fans shouldn't get excited about seeing queer couples inside the pods, Coelen insisted that he's determined to make it work elsewhere.

"There’s a real hunger and desire for increased representation," he said. "I’m excited that we did do Queer Love, and I’d be excited to do more of that."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.