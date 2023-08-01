‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Nick Thompson Says He’s on the Brink of Homelessness - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Nick Thompson Says He’s on the Brink of Homelessness

'I can't get a job because people don't take me seriously,' said the reality TV star, who appeared in Season 2 of the popular Netflix series

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nick ThompsonJC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

He found love, he lost love, and now he's on the brink of homelessness. Love Is Blind alum Nick Thompson opened up about his experience on the Netflix realty show — and explained how his exposure on the popular series is affecting his livelihood.

Thompson, who appeared on the realty show's second season, said he was only paid $10,000 for 10 weeks of filming and hasn't received any residuals despite the show's success, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking with the DM, Thompson said he's struggling to find a job in the wake of his 2021 appearance.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl
Nick Thompson and Danielle RuhlJerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio
Read More

"When you think about the amount of money that's being made, and the way that it's the path for future seasons, and the fact that anyone can go on and watch me … and I'm going to be homeless," he said. "I lost my job last November. I'm having an incredibly hard time finding [a new] one."

"I burned through my savings that cashed out my 401(k)," he continued. "I've got two months left in the bank to pay my mortgage. I can't get a job because people don't take me seriously. I was a VP in software for five years, so it's not like I don't have a track record of experience or success."

Thompson, who ended up marrying Danielle Ruhl in the Season 2 finale, detailed his time on the show, claiming he was treated "like a prisoner."

"You are filming 18 to 20 hours a day," he said. "And that doesn't necessarily mean that you're always going to be on TV, but you're miked up from the moment you get there in the morning, and you're miked up all the way until you leave. Then when you go home at the end of the day, you're locked in your hotel room without a key, without your wallet, without money, without identification."

"You literally are held captive like a prisoner and there is absolutely no reason that you shouldn't be considered an employee when you're technically under the control of your employer for 24 hours a day," added Thompson, who recently co-launched the Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network (UCAN), which helps provide mental health and legal support to past, present, and future reality television stars.

Though Thompson found love, it didn't work out in the end. Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson in 2022 after one year of marriage.

The fifth season of Love Is Blind is set to premiere in September.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.