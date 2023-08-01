‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Nick Thompson Says He’s on the Brink of Homelessness

He found love, he lost love, and now he's on the brink of homelessness. Love Is Blind alum Nick Thompson opened up about his experience on the Netflix realty show — and explained how his exposure on the popular series is affecting his livelihood.
Thompson, who appeared on the realty show's second season, said he was only paid $10,000 for 10 weeks of filming and hasn't received any residuals despite the show's success, according to the Daily Mail.
Speaking with the DM, Thompson said he's struggling to find a job in the wake of his 2021 appearance.
"When you think about the amount of money that's being made, and the way that it's the path for future seasons, and the fact that anyone can go on and watch me … and I'm going to be homeless," he said. "I lost my job last November. I'm having an incredibly hard time finding [a new] one."
"I burned through my savings that cashed out my 401(k)," he continued. "I've got two months left in the bank to pay my mortgage. I can't get a job because people don't take me seriously. I was a VP in software for five years, so it's not like I don't have a track record of experience or success."
Thompson, who ended up marrying Danielle Ruhl in the Season 2 finale, detailed his time on the show, claiming he was treated "like a prisoner."
"You are filming 18 to 20 hours a day," he said. "And that doesn't necessarily mean that you're always going to be on TV, but you're miked up from the moment you get there in the morning, and you're miked up all the way until you leave. Then when you go home at the end of the day, you're locked in your hotel room without a key, without your wallet, without money, without identification."
"You literally are held captive like a prisoner and there is absolutely no reason that you shouldn't be considered an employee when you're technically under the control of your employer for 24 hours a day," added Thompson, who recently co-launched the Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network (UCAN), which helps provide mental health and legal support to past, present, and future reality television stars.
Though Thompson found love, it didn't work out in the end. Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson in 2022 after one year of marriage.
The fifth season of Love Is Blind is set to premiere in September.
