The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Deepti Vempati Says She’s ‘Smitten Over’ New Long-Distance Romance

    "I'm excited about a man for the first time in a while," the reality star told co-host Natalie Lee in their new podcast episode

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Deepti Vempati /Instagram

    Deepti Vempati is ready to experience a summer of love.

    In the latest episode of her Out of the Pods podcast, the former Love Is Blind contestant confirmed she is talking to a new man. 

    "I don't know if I'm in love, but I'm very smitten," she told co-host Natalie Lee on Monday's episode. "I'm smitten over a man. We have a lot of conversations. I talk to him quite often. We do FaceTime dates, too. He's not from Chicago, so we're trying out the whole long-distance type of thing."

    With that said, she's keeping her special guy's identity private as they get to know each other.

    Read More

    "I'm happy," Vempati shared, "which is so weird because just three weeks ago on the podcast, I was talking about how I don't have time to date and I really don't care to."

    When Lee celebrated her close friend's new connection by proclaiming "she's in love," Vempati reiterated that she was taking things slow.

    "I'm not in love you guys, but I am excited," she clarified. "I'm excited about a man for the first time in a while." 

    During Season 2 of Love Is Blind, viewers watched Vempati get engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. Once it was time to get married, however, the I Choose Myself author decided to break things off.

    At the show's reunion, fans discovered Vempati and co-star Kyle Abrams had developed a romance in the pods that had translated to life after the show. Their relationship, however, was short-lived. 

    During her latest podcast entry, Vempati also received a relationship update from her co-host. According to Lee, her dating life hasn't yielded huge success in recent months. 

    "I give it a four out of 10," she admitted. "I feel like I'm meeting guys but not meeting the right guys. I don't feel my best, so dating is the last thing on my mind." 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.