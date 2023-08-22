‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Trailer: Micah Teases ‘Lingering Feelings’ for Paul - The Messenger
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Trailer: Micah Teases ‘Lingering Feelings’ for Paul

Micah reveals she has 'absolutely no idea how Paul feels about' her in the explosive new clip

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Paul and Micah in the new ‘After the Altar’ trailer. Netflix

The pods may be closed, but one contestant's heart apparently isn't. It's been months since we got our last glimpse of the cast of Love Is Blind Season 4, and a lot has happened since we last caught up with them. In a new trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar, released today by Netflix, the group takes on a flag football game — and it looks like one romantic is attempting a Hail Mary.

"I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me," Micah Lussier tells ex-fiancé Paul Peden's mom, Elizabeth, in the explosive new clip. "I think there's still, like, lingering feelings."

That isn't the only bombshell revealed in the new trailer, either. Season 4 villain Irina Solomonova apologizes to fellow contestant Amber Wilder, who responds, "I don't care." Meanwhile, Monica Rodriguez, who was not featured after the pods portion of the season, tells Jackie Bonds, "I don't know how you deal with this man," referring to Bond's boyfriend, Josh Demas.

Bonds can later be seen storming out of the group's restaurant, while her ex-fiancé, Marshall Glaze, tells the camera, "There is a conversation that needs to happen to move forward."

The trailer comes alongside the news that Love Is Blind Season 5 will premiere on Sept. 22.

A sneak preview of the new season already premiered at Netflix's global fan event Tudum in June. In the clip, two unnamed contestants bond over each other's voices, their must-haves in a spouse and previous relationships. But everything changes when she lets her pod partner know that she was actually married before the Love Is Blind experiment — and he takes it in stride.

"If me and you can potentially get married," he says, "You're not gonna hold anything back from me. I'm not gonna hold anything back from me."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1. Love Is Blind Season 5 debuts Sept. 22.

