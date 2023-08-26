‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson Arrested After Brawl at Atlanta Bar
Erica Mena and Bambi Richardson were taken into custody Friday following a melee in Atlanta.
Mena and Richardson (a.k.a Bambi Richardson or Addie Richardson), who star in the current 11th season of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, were booked in Fulton County Jail on Friday night, per the county's website.
Mena is facing a felony charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence, as well as three counts of simple battery, including one against police officer, police dog, corrections or detention officer. Her bond is at $5,000 for each charge.
Bambi was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $,5000.
Reality star Rodney Shaw (known as Zellswag) and fashion designer Kareem Cadet were both arrested in relation to the incident, each on a simple battery charge and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Ahead of the incident, Mena shared footage on her Instagram Story hanging out with Zellswag and Bambi.
Zellswag's partner, famous rapper Saucy Santana, weighed in on the incident in an effort to clear Zellswag's name, stating in a video on his Instagram Story that Zellswag "was not fighting no girls."
He explained, "He got into it with the security and the authorities. He was with his homegirls. I was out with him and his friends."
"Erica was very belligerent," said the "Material Girl" rapper. "I don't know, maybe she got too drunk. She was real wild last night. She got into it with the security guards. It was like three, four, big securities on top of her. Zell was just being a man. He was trying to deescalate the situation. The people ended up tussling with Zell, that's how he ended up going to jail."
Santana continued, "I got the f--- out of dodge because I don't play that. Zell knows I don't play that. I don't know how anybody else feels about their name, but I know how I feel about mine."
He revealed that he bailed Zell out of jail. It's not clear if Mena, Cadet, or Richardson have been released as of publication.
The Atlanta Police Department detailed the incident in a release issued on its website Saturday afternoon.
It said that officers arrived at Lucca Lounge at 264 Pharr Road NE after getting reports of "an active dispute inside."
"Upon arrival, the responding officer observed four patrons involved in a physical altercation with the security guards for the business," APD wrote. "The responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to the patrons so that they could be escorted from the business however, the patrons then became physically aggressive towards the officer. The responding officer with the assistance of the security guards was eventually able to escort all three of the unruly patrons from the business."
APD said that it appears three of the patrons "were asked to leave" the lounge but "refused to do so," resulting in a "physical altercation."
