‘Boss Moves’ Star Rasheeda Frost Says She Understands Why Cardi B Threw That Microphone (Exclusive)

Ex-rapper turned reality star Rasheeda Frost knows what it's like to want to throw your mic into the audience.

Frost spoke with The Messenger to promote the second season of her Philo show, "Boss Moves With Rasheeda," and weighed in on the moment "Love & Hip Hop: New York" alum Cardi B recently hurled her microphone at a concertgoer after a drink was tossed from the crowd onto the performer onstage.

"As an artist and or entertainer, there are a lot of times you get to that place," Frost exclusively told The Messenger. "It's just about how you execute."

Frost explained that when fans see moments like the microphone toss captured on video, they tend to forget that performers are human beings too; and Frost can relate. "I think people have to realize that [entertainers] are human beings," she said. "I be at Walmart, I be all up at the school with my son, I do everything normal. So sometimes when certain things happen, you'd be like, I'm normal too and I have a normal reaction like anybody else would, but it's not looked at that way," Frost explained.

Before she became the chart-topping star that is is today, Cardi B was a popular social media personality when she joined the cast of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" in 2015. While Cardi B only filmed two seasons of the show, Frost has appeared on all eleven seasons of the Atlanta-based spin-off, and now also stars in "Boss Moves," which chronicles her life as she balances several business endeavors.

This isn't the first time the two "Love & Hip Hop" stars have supported one another. In 2020, Cardi B posted a video of herself dancing to Rasheeda's 2012 single "Marry Me," with photos of the "WAP" rapper's husband Offset in the background. Frost reposted the video to her own Instagram account, adding: "Yasssssss ❤️❤️🙌🏽 @iamcardib killed it".

Being in the public eye for over two decades, Frost knows a thing or two about having a spur-of-the-moment reaction to fans.

"You can't blame anybody for their reactions because they're free to feel and do what they wanna do, but people always have to be held accountable for the things that they do to trigger people," she said. "Sometimes you do certain things and you'd be like — well, I can't blame her."

After the incident, additional cell phone footage showed that the person hit with the microphone might not have even been the same individual who drew the drink contents onstage. Cardi B was implicated in a police report, but The Messenger later confirmed that no charges would be filed against the rapper.

The microphone Cardi B threw was auctioned on eBay by the company that provided the equipment for the concert, with a commitment that all proceeds would be split between two charities: Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project. The mic eventually sold for almost six figures. A boss move, indeed.

New episodes of "Boss Moves With Rasheeda" are available every Tuesday at midnight ET via the Kin channel on Philo, beginning Tuesday, August 15.