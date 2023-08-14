‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Rasheeda Frost On Where Her Marriage to Kirk Stands Now After Infidelity

When it comes to her marriage, Rasheeda Frost wants people to know, "It's my life and not theirs."

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger to promote the second season of "Boss Moves With Rasheeda" on Philo, Frost opened up about what it's been like for fans to continuously bring up her husband and "Love & Hip-Hop" co-star Kirk Frost's past infidelity, which has been documented at length on the Atlanta-based reality show.

"A lot of times when I speak about Kirk and I, [I hear negative things from] people who've never been in a 23 year marriage," Frost said. "They ain't even been in a five year relationship. Even when you're past it, they don't understand what you've gone through to heal and the real situations that have happened in your relationship."

Some of those real situations that "Love & Hip-Hop" viewers were privy to included when Kirk requested a paternity test while Rasheeda was pregnant with their youngest child together, Karter, in season 2. During that same season, Kirk was shown in situations kissing, cuddling and entertaining multiple other women while Rasheeda was still pregnant.

The biggest crisis in their relationship on the show, however, came in 2016 when Kirk was revealed to have fathered a son, Kannon, with another woman. Kirk's attempts to cover up the affair as well as his confrontations with Rasheeda and Kannon's mom, Jasmine Washington, were shown throughout season six of the show.

Though the couple separated in 2017 after that affair, they ultimately ended up back together, and celebrated their 23rd marriage anniversary last December. Frost told The Messenger that she's used to people having an opinion on what she should or shouldn't have done in her relationship. "Anytime you're in the public eye and things are put out there, you have the whole world weighing in on your life and giving their opinion," she said. "But you don't know what a deal breaker is until you've been in a long relationship with someone who you've grown with."

In addition to moving forward in their marriage, Rasheeda has also embraced her role as a stepmom to Kannon, and welcomed him with open arms into their family.

"Everything in life happens for a reason," Frost explained. When she found out Kannon was Kirk's child she says, "I told myself, if I'm going to continue to move forward and we're gonna make it through this, I have to be willing to accept everything that comes along with it. So when it comes to Kannon, he is extremely loved. He's treated like all the rest of the kids. We are all a family."

Family is the number one priority for Frost, which includes keeping her marriage healthy after two decades. She told The Messenger that marriage "takes a lot of work, especially with us having a lot of businesses together and working together on a daily basis. There comes a time when we have to unplug from that and dive into one another: understanding each other's love languages, keeping our sex life fresh, and keeping the joy fresh."

But even as Frost remains positive as she works on her marriage, family, many businesses and new show, she knows there will always be naysayers. And she has a message for them.

"One thing I will say to everybody is just because I don't post it on social media doesn't mean it doesn't happen, so please mind your business."

New episodes of "Boss Moves With Rasheeda" are available every Tuesday on Philo, beginning Tuesday, August 15.