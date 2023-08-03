‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gets 2 More Felony Charges: Report - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gets 2 More Felony Charges: Report

Hernandez was arrested in June after allegedly getting into a brawl with Big Lex backstage at a Floyd Mayweather fight

The Messenger Staff
Joseline Hernandez Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez has reportedly been hit with two additional felony charges stemming from her arrest at the Floyd Mayweather fight in June, according to TMZ

While appearing in a Florida court for her arraignment Thursday, the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star was reportedly told by the judge she has been charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Body camera footage released by police allegedly shows the reality personality shoving an officer as she yells obscenities.

Hernandez was taken into custody on June 12 after an alleged fight with her Joseline's Cabaret co-star Big Lex in Sunrise, Fla., where Mayweather fought John Gotti III. 

It is unclear what caused the brawl, but cellphone footage shows Hernandez putting Big Lex into a headlock while punching her before two men separate them. 

According to Broward Clerk of Courts, Hernandez was originally charged with resisting an officer and obstruction — a felony — as well as trespassing and two counts of battery, both misdemeanors.

Per court documents seen by The Messenger, she posted bond on June 14 for $1,500. 

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is expected in court next week.

