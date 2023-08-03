Joseline Hernandez has reportedly been hit with two additional felony charges stemming from her arrest at the Floyd Mayweather fight in June, according to TMZ.
While appearing in a Florida court for her arraignment Thursday, the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star was reportedly told by the judge she has been charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Body camera footage released by police allegedly shows the reality personality shoving an officer as she yells obscenities.
Hernandez was taken into custody on June 12 after an alleged fight with her Joseline's Cabaret co-star Big Lex in Sunrise, Fla., where Mayweather fought John Gotti III.
It is unclear what caused the brawl, but cellphone footage shows Hernandez putting Big Lex into a headlock while punching her before two men separate them.
- Reality Star Joseline Hernandez Yells Racist and Homophobic Slurs at Officers During Arrest in Bodycam Footage
- ‘And Just Like That…’s Ivan Hernandez Isn’t Interested in Being a Heartthrob (Exclusive)
- Teen Racing to Get Sick Mother to ER Charged with a Felony for ‘Fleeing’
- John Travolta Celebrates 45 Years of ‘Grease’ with Olivia Newton-John Video
- Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Engagement Party Is a Total Touchdown
According to Broward Clerk of Courts, Hernandez was originally charged with resisting an officer and obstruction — a felony — as well as trespassing and two counts of battery, both misdemeanors.
Per court documents seen by The Messenger, she posted bond on June 14 for $1,500.
Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is expected in court next week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment