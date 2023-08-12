Love Hearing About Scams, Tricks, and Flim-Flams? Give ‘Scam Goddess’ a Listen

Nobody wants to get scammed. But stories about trickery and deceit can be pretty engrossing — just look at hit shows and movies like Inventing Anna and The Tinder Swindler. But while those are about specific scam artists and cons, there's a place to learn about them all — Laci Mosley’s hit podcast Scam Goddess.

Launched in 2019, Scam Goddess has won multiple awards, including at the Webbys and iHeart Radio awards, and it’s been name-checked in the New York Times and Vulture, among many, many other publications.

Who is the host, Laci Mosley?

Mosley, a stand-up comedian and actress, knows the value of a good hustle. After cutting her teeth by working with the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, Mosley has been working steadily; after leading smaller series like Florida Girls and appearances on shows like Better Call Saul and Insecure, she started booking larger roles on shows like Single Parents and A Black Lady Sketch Show. She also stars alongside Miranda Cosgrove on the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly, where she plays Harper, the best friend to Cosgrove’s titular Carly. She’s also a recurring character on Lopez vs. Lopez, George Lopez’s return to television, and recently played a supporting role in the Netflix original comedy The Out-Laws. Honestly, with Mosley’s output, it’s shocking that she’s even able to produce a weekly podcast — but if you’ve listened to Scam Goddess, you’re probably happy she’s managed to find the time.

What can listeners expect?

With a theme song she sings herself, Mosley kicks off her episodes by thanking her “con-gregation” for joining, chats a little bit, and then introduces her guest. From there, she reads a listener-submitted scam and asks her guest to pick a gender-neutral name to help the scammers out there stay anonymous — she always warns listeners that any scam should be completed before they submit, so that by discussing it she doesn’t, in her own words, “f*** up yo bag.”

Her guests, it’s worth noting, are pretty big names.

After Conan O’Brien acquired Scam Goddess in 2020, he was a guest on an episode where Mosley broke down the scams and hustles perpetrated by the “Wolf of Wall Street” himself, Jordan Belfort. Mosley also featured The Good Place star Jameela Jamil (who has a podcast of her own, titled I Weigh) where the two discussed Caroline Calloway, a Cambridge-educated grifter who later released a book called Scammer. (Read our exclusive interview with her to learn all about it!)



Recent guests also include actress Gina Torres, comedian Chris Gethard, Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney, and many, many more.

Looking for a place to start?

Mosley mostly tackles lesser-known scams and flim-flams, but she’s also covered the big names, like when she chatted about the infamous Anna Sorokin with Paul F. Tompkins. She’s done two episodes about Shaun King’s fraudulent antics, both times with Ashley Ray, and, of course, she talked about Fyre Festival with Yassir Lester. Any of these episodes would be a great place to start!

Whether you love a scam or think they’re reprehensible, it doesn’t matter. Scam Goddess is a delight for absolutely everyone.

New episodes of Scam Goddess drop each Tuesday.