‘Lost’ Writer Monica Owusu-Breen Opens Up About Alleged Hazing and Racism in the Writer’s Room

A former writer on the hit ABC series Lost is recalling the "relentlessly cruel" hazing and racism she experienced in the writer's room circa 2006.

In an excerpt of reporter Maureen Ryan's new book, "Burn It Down," which was published on Vanity Fair's website on Tuesday, multiple staffers and actors spoke candidly about their experience working with various higher-ups, including showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse.

Among the sources were Harold Perrineau, an unnamed actor with the alias "Sloan" and Monica Owusu-Breen, a writer who worked on Season 3 of the series.

"I can only describe it as hazing," Owusu-Breen told Ryan in the book, that is set to be published on June 6. "It was very much middle school and relentlessly cruel. And I've never heard that much racist commentary in one room in my career."

Owusu-Breen, who admitted that insensitive remarks were made so frequently by so many, recalled various instances of alleged racism, including a scenario in which the only Asian American writer was referred to simply as "Korean" instead of their real name.

"There was so much s—t, and so much racist s—t, and then laughter," she said. "It was ugly. I was like, 'I don't know if they're perceiving this as a joke or if they mean it.' But it wasn't funny."

In the book, Lindelof and Cuse address the allegations — including Perrineau's concerns of his white co-stars getting the show's major storylines (Perrineau starred as Michael Dawson in the first two seasons).

"My level of fundamental inexperience as a manager and a boss, my role as someone who was supposed to model a climate of creative danger and risk-taking but provide safety and comfort inside of the creative process — I failed in that endeavor," Lindelof told Ryan.

"[Hollywood tokenism is] what I saw in the business around me," he continued. "And so I was like, OK, as long as there are one or two [writers] who don't look and think exactly like me, then, then I'm okay. I came to learn that was even worse. For those specific individuals, forget about the ethics or the morality involved around that decision, but just talking about the human effect of being the only woman or the only person of color and how you are treated and othered — I was a part of that, a thousand percent."

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Meanwhile, Lindelof noted, "every single actor had expressed some degree of disappointment that they weren't being used enough," that was "part and parcel for an ensemble show."

"Obviously there was a disproportionate amount of focus on Jack and Kate and Locke and Sawyer — the white characters," he added. "Harold was completely and totally right to point that out. It's one of the things that I've had deep and profound regrets about in the two decades since. I do feel that Harold was legitimately and professionally conveying concerns about his character and how significant it was that Michael and Walt — with the exception of Rose — were really the only Black characters on the show.”

"I deeply regret that anyone at Lost would have to hear them," Cuse said in a separate statement in response to the offensive comments that were allegedly made. "They are highly insensitive, inappropriate, and offensive. It breaks my heart to hear it. It's deeply upsetting to know that there were people who had such bad experiences. I did not know people were feeling that way. No one ever complained to me, nor am I aware that anybody complained to ABC Studios. I wish I had known. I would have done what I could to make changes."

The Messenger has reached out to Owusu-Breen, Lindelof, Cuse and ABC for comment, but has not yet heard back.