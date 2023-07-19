Los Angeles Investigating Trimmed Trees Outside Universal Studios Where Strikers Are Protesting
The trimmed trees where protestors are picketing could result in code enforcement citations
As temperatures continue to rise in Los Angeles, WGA and SAG strikers outside of Universal Studios were met with a disappointing surprise — the trees that had been offering them shade were mysteriously trimmed to the max.
Now, LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia is getting involved.
"With cooperation from the Bureau of Street Services, we have found that no tree trimming permits have been issued over the last three years for this location outside Universal Studios," he tweeted Tuesday. "Also, the City did not issue any tree trimming permits for the latest tree trimmings." The administrative citation fee starts at $250, he added.
Earlier in the day, Mejia announced that investigations were being made into Universal's tree trimming.
- Did Universal Studios Trim Trees Where Strikers Are Protesting?
- Los Angeles City Controller Says Universal Studios to Be Fined $250 for Trimming Trees Shading SAG-AFTRA Picketers
- Heavy Pruning During Hot Weather Can Be Damaging: Experts Weigh In on Universal Studios’ Tree Trimming
- Writers Guild to Meet With Studios as Strike Heads Into 4th Month
- 50 Janitors Reportedly Laid Off By Hollywood Studios During Writers’ Strike
"Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket," he "The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees."
Mejia added that trees are essential, especially during a heatwave. "Public Works' Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) is responsible for maintaining the City's 700,000+ trees in the public right-of-way," he said, noting that the violations of trimming trees without a permit could result in code enforcement citations.
News broke about the trimmed trees when comedian Chris Stephens shared a photo outside of Universal Studios that showed the trees had been thoroughly trimmed around where picketers have been protesting.
"Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week," Stephens wrote on Monday.
