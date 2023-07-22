Los Angeles City Controller Says Universal Studios to Be Fined $250 for Trimming Trees Shading SAG-AFTRA Picketers

Universal Studios, which allegedly trimmed shade-giving trees in the midst of the picket lines protesting for the current actor's strike in heat-wave weather, is going to be fined for its actions — but not in a manner that will pinch its pockets very much.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia tweeted on Friday that the studio would be fined $250 by the city's Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) for "trimming trees without a city permit."

Mejia noted that this was a first-time offense; hence the relatively light citation, and added, "Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue."

The trees in question are managed by the city of Los Angeles, Mejia explained in further tweets. All first-time offenses to such trees are fined $250, but, "If violations continue, the fines can grow to $1,000," he elaborated.

Furthermore: "If trees are found to be significantly damaged, StreetsLA can require the offenders plant two trees per damaged tree."

Mejia also pointed out that the city of Los Angeles has "700,000+ City trees" and only 12 inspectors in place to investigate complaints/abuses.

News broke about the trimmed trees when comedian Chris Stephens shared a photo outside of Universal Studios that showed the trees had been thoroughly trimmed around where picketers have been protesting.

"Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week," Stephens wrote on Monday.